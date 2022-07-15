Special art program marks invalids, martyrs’ day, Quang Tri's liberation

Stage design of the program

The event co-organized by the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the People’s Committee of Quang Tri Province aims to pay tribute to war veterans, wounded soldiers, and martyrs for their great contribution and sacrifice towards the cause of national liberation and reconstruction.

Besides well-known artists namely Thanh Lam, Tung Duong, Bao Tram, Dong Hung, Dinh Huong, Dinh Quang Dat, there will be children, war veterans, Vietnamese people at home and abroad will participate in the program, together with images of international friends and US war veteran showing an aspiration for peace that began during the war years and continued up to the present.



The program aims to pay deep tribute to national contributors, said organizers.

This year marks 50 years of the 81-day-and-night combat of fighting to protect Quang Tri's ancient citadel (1972-2022) and the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Quang Tri Province. It is a story of a heroic generation of the Vietnamese who forgot and left their dreams to join the revolutionary movements to fight and sacrifice for the Fatherland's independence, sovereignty, and freedom. The program will be a message from today's young people that they have made every effort to build and protect the country as well as pay deep tribute to national contributors, said the program’s director Dang Le Minh Tri

The special art program will also see the participation of music director Duong Cam, screenwriter Vu Liem, lighting director Nguyen Ngoc Lam, technical director Phan Hai Linh, stage designer Phung Nam Thang, and event coordinator Truong Huu Lam and choreographer Hai Truong.







By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh