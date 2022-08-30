Special art performance to celebrate National Day

The Proclamation of Independence of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam is written by President Ho Chi Minh, and announced in public at the Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi on September 2, 1945.

There will be also performances of music and dancing featuring popular revolutionary songs paying tribute to war veterans, wounded soldiers and martyrs for their great contribution and sacrifice towards the cause of national liberation and reconstruction.

The concert will attract artists, including Meritorious Artist Anh Tuyet, singers Dan Truong, Hien Thuc, Cao Minh, Thanh Su, Pham The Vi, Thanh Nguyen and among others.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh