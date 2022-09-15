Southern Women's Museum expected to become attractive destination for visitors

The delegates visit a room showcasing traditional Ao dai.

Visiting exhibit showcasing and heritage conservation rooms, the delegates highly appreciated the management, research and development of the traditional revolutionary cultural values of the Southern women following the topics of regularly displayed and supplemented documents.

The delegation visits the room showcasing production tools and activities of Southern women.

According to Head of the Department of Society and Culture Cao Thanh Binh, to become an attractive destination for visitors, the Southern Women's Museum needs to have good cooperation with localities, relevant agencies, connect tourism activities under tour forms, increase revenue for the museum by selling tickets and develop services to meet the visiting and learning demand of visitors, students, and so on.

Currently, more than 40,000 artifacts from 12 collections are saved at the museum.At the supervision, the delegation also recorded the difficulties and proposals of the Southern Women's Museum related to investment, facility upgrading , artifact purchase and services to support research, conservation of heritage values and free tickets for visitors and those with a demand for visiting the museum and learning about heritage values.

By Hoai Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong