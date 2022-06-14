Singer Thieu Bao Tram promotes Vietnamese music in Arirang Korea

Singer Thieu Bao Tram





Appearing at the Simply K-Pop Con-tour, Thieu Bao Tram introduced to the audience information about the mini-album 'after YOU' and the MV Chung ta lam ban duoc khong (Can we make friends?)



Thieu Bao Tram also expressed her desire to introduce many genres of music to everyone in the future such as Pop and R&B. In the coming time, the audience will also see different colors in the image and music of Thieu Bao Tram.

On Korean television, Thieu Bao Tram also sang live the song Can we be friends?. At the end of the sharing, Thieu Bao Tram greeted and thanked the audience, hoping that everyone would follow and support her mini-album as well as her musical journey.

All the five songs in the mini-album also in turn hold the top positions on iTunes Vietnam's most listened songs chart. Her new MV currently has more than two million views and more than 53,000 likes.

Previously, the mini-album project ‘after YOU’ helped Thieu Bao Tram be named in Spotify's EQUAL campaign - honoring talented female artists - in early June.

Her new mini-album ‘after YOU’ helpes Thieu Bao Tram be named in Spotify's EQUAL campaign



By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan