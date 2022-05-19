Sen Village Festival marks President Ho Chi Minh's 132nd birthday anniversary

An art performance at the festival (Photo: VNA)

The three-day festival includes diverse cultural activities such as flower offerings at Uncle Ho’s statue in Ho Chi Minh Square in Vinh City, a parade to Uncle Ho’s homeland, incense offerings to Uncle Ho at his memorial house in the Kim Lien relic site and Chung Son Temple in Nam Dan District’s Kim Lien Commune.



There are also performances of traditional music, volleyball tournament, martial art competition, Ao Dai performance, an exhibition of local dishes and products, and online photo contest.

The festival attracts a large number of visitors and the participation of art troupes from provinces and cities nationwide. The event was suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic

On this occasion, the 2022 National Classical Drama and Folk Opera Festival took place in Vinh City, Nghe An Province on May 17-28. Around 250 artists coming from 11 art troupes from cities and provinces nationwide have participated in the event.





By Duy Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh