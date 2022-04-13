Sen Village Festival 2022 to return in May

Memorial House of President Ho Chi Minh in Kim Lien Relic Site

The three-day festival will include diverse cultural activities such as flower offerings at Uncle Ho’s statue in Ho Chi Minh square in Vinh City, a parade to Uncle Ho’s homeland, incense offerings to Uncle Ho at his memorial house in the Kim Lien relic site and Chung Son Temple in Nam Dan District’s Kim Lien Commune.



There will also be performances of traditional music, volleyball tournament, martial art competition, Ao Dai performance, exhibition of local dishes and products, and an online photo contest.

The festival is expected to attract a large number of visitors and the participation of art troupes from provinces and cities nationwide. The event was suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to theCovid-19 pandemic





By Duy Cuong - Translated by Kim Khanh