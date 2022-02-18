Second Trans-Viet Book Festival to be held in HCMC Book Street

HCMC Book Street

The event will attract six publishers, including Youth Publishing House, Thai Ha Books, Nha Nam, Minh Long, Dinh Ti and Saigon Books featuring about 200,000 books.



Visitors will have a chance to enjoy discounts of 20-30 percent when they buy publications in the book fair from 12 pm – 1 pm.

The event will be also held in districts in the city in March and provinces and cities of Da Nang, Buon Ma Thuot and more in April.

The book fair aims to affirm the role and importance of books in improving knowledge, skills and thinking as well as educating the human personality; encourage and promote reading habit in the community and raise awareness of using books as a tool for critical thinking as well as enhance the responsibility of all departments, units and organizations at all levels for building and developing reading culture in Vietnam.







By Ho Son – Translated by Kim Khanh