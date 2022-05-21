Second National Paragliding Club Championships 2022 starts

The second National Paragliding Club Championships 2022 opens on Ly Son Island off the coast of Quang Ngai Province on May 21.

The competition comprises individual man and individual women categories and team classification. Each team is made up of a maximum of seven pilots. Pilots will take off from a point on Thoi Loi Mountain and land on the 500-square-meter area.

The competition will run from May 21 to 22.

Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Quang Ngai Province Nguyen Tien Dung said that the event aims to enhance the strength training movement and contribute to the propaganda on national sovereignty over sea and islands among people as well as promote Ly Son’s tourism.

The competition is also a skill assessment test for local paragliders in order to participate in international events, he added.

On this occasion, the organization board handed over ten gifts to disadvantaged students in Ly Son island district.

This year’s competition attracted 61 paragliders from six clubs. The competition comprises individual man and individual women categories and team classification. Each team is made up of a maximum of seven pilots. Pilots take off from a point on Thoi Loi Mountain and land on the 500-square-meter area. Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Quang Ngai Province Nguyen Tien Dung said that the event aims to enhance the strength training movement and contribute to the propaganda on national sovereignty over sea and islands among people as well as promote Ly Son’s tourism. The organization board hands over ten gifts to disadvantaged students in Ly Son island district.

By Ngoc Oai, Nguyen Trang – Translated by Kim Khanh