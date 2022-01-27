  1. Culture/art

Seachains named as winner of 2nd Rap Viet Competition

Seachains won the second season of Rap Viet competition seeking talented rappers which ended in HCMC on January 26.
The young rapper had an excellent performance and triumphed over competitors with the highest votes of 266,994. The second place went to Blacka who got 242,975 votes while B- Wine, Dlow, Lil’ Wuyn, Vsoul, Kellie and Hoang Anh received the third positions.
Seachains, 27 whose real name is Huynh Long Hai is well-known for chill and joyful hip-hop songs. He is pursuing a Rap career in OTĐ Production Studios.
The first -prize winner received a trophy, a cash prize of VND500 million (US$22,000) and the recording and release grant worth VND500 million.
Blacka got a cash prize of VND100 million (US$4,400) while remaining awardees took VND20 million (US$880).
The second season of Rap Viet competition was broadcast every Saturday, starting on October 16 on HCMC Television’s HTV2-Vie Channel.
Outstanding contestants who were chosen in selected rounds across the country participated in the audition and then be trained by the coaches before competing in shows to win the title of the best rapper in Vietnam.
This year’s contest brought together the country’s rappers, including Rhymastic, JustaTee, Wowy, Karik, Binz, LK as coaches and judges. DJ and music producer Hoang Touliver was the show’s music director while actor Tran Thanh is the host of the competition.
Rap Viet competition is the Vietnamese version of Thailand well-known reality television show, 'The Rapper” which premiered in 2018 and was honored as the Best General Entertainment Program at the 23rd Asian Television Awards in 2018.
Rapper De Choat was the winner of the first season of Rap Viet competition in 2020.
By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh

