Saigon Choir receives Gold award at World Choir Games 2021

The Saigon Choir

The 11th edition of the world's largest international choir competition is organized online by the Interkultur to enable all choirs worldwide to participate online due to the Covid-19 outbreak.



The World Choir Games are an international choir festival-taking place every two years on different continents.



The organization of Interkultur is born by the idea of bringing together people of all countries, cultures and world views in peaceful competitions. Right from the beginning Günter Titsch was convinced of the power of his idea to create "bridges of encounters". All people involved share the same enthusiasm for choral music. It resolves prejudices, opens eyes and hearts for friendships and lays the groundwork for a vibrant and peaceful togetherness that outreaches music. Today the Interkultur organizes every year up to 14 international choir competitions and festivals around the globe.

Established in June 2016, the Saigon Choir has currently more than 60 members. The choir has regularly maintained practical activities and participated in international music competitions as well as organized private music nights for over the past five years with the support of the Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music .

The Saigon Choir won the Gold prize at the Vietnam International Choir Competition 2017 held by the Interkultur in Hoi An ancient town in the central coastal province of Quang Nam.







By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh