Ruou Can recognized as national intangible cultural heritage

At the ceremony receiving Certificate of recognizing national intangible cultural heritage of Ruou Can (tube wine) of the S'Tieng ethnic people in Binh Phuoc

Ruou Can (tube wine) is a fermented rice wine produced in Vietnam, in particular in the Central Highlands region. It is one of the popular drinks of the S’Tieng people (aslo called D’rắp S’lung or Ro nom D’rap) in traditional rituals, ceremonies and festivals.

Ruou Can (tube wine) of the S'Tieng ethnic people in Binh Phuoc was named into the list of national intangible cultural heritages by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on December 20, 2019.

At the receiving ceremony, Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Binh Phuoc Province handed over Certificate of recognizing national intangible cultural heritage of Ruou Can (tube wine) to the localities where are still maintained the traditional wine in the province, including Bu Gia Map, Bu Dang, Hon Quan, Phu Rieng, Phuoc Long and Loc Ninh.

By Hoang Bac – Translated by Kim Khanh