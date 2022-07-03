Runner-up Kim Duyen wins Supra Model Asia at Miss Supranational 2022

Kim Duyen (the first from the left) and candidates for Miss Supranational 2022



At the night of July 2 (Warsaw time), runner-up Kim Duyen along with 69 candidates for Miss Supranational 2022 entered the competition round of Supra Model.

Kim Duyen wears customs of designers Do Long.



The first runner-up of Miss Universe Vietnam 2019 Kim Duyen wore customs of designers Do Long and Chung Thanh Phong for the minor competition.

Runner-up Kim Duyen wins Supra Model of Asia at Miss Supranational 2022.

Runner-up Kim Duyen shared that the victory was the efforts of herself and her team along with beloved ones accompanying her during the passing time. Besides, the victory is also the sincerest and most wonderful message to all of her supporters at Miss Supranational 2022.

Miss Supranational will not only aim at finding a winner having the ability to send the message of solidarity among countries, bringing contributions in both voices and actions to positively change the world, it is also a beautiful play ground with great performances on stage.At the end of the competition, Vietnamese representative Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen was excellently in the Top 11 Supra Model and was officially awarded the title of Supra Model Asia.In the upcoming days, runner-up Kim Duyen along with the candidates of Miss Supranational 2022 will continue visiting famous sites and discover the culture of Małopolskie in Poland.Miss Supranational 2022 which is the 13th edition of the Miss Supranational has been organized in Małopolskie, Poland and the final will be taken place on July 15, 2022. Chanique Rabe from Namibia will crown her successor at the end of the event.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong