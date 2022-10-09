Romanian symphony orchestra to play concert with Vietnamese artists

Bucharest Symphony Orchestra was founded in 2006 by the Philson Young Association with well-known classical music such as The marriage of Figaro, The blue Danube, Waves of the Danube and so on.

Additionally, famous soundtracks associated with cinematic masterpieces such as The Godfather, Schindler's list and Cinema Paradiso will bring audiences a subliminal emotional undercurrent via the connection between music and film, thereby conveying the message of Cello Fundamento about the popularity and spread of classical music.



The Vietnamese folk songs named Con Duyen, Bac Kim thang, Di cay, Beo dat may troi (water-ferns drift, clouds float) will be performed at the end of event.

Cello Fundamento Concert 6 is an activity to mark the 72nd anniversary of bilateral relations between Romania and Vietnam.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong