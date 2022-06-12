Queens of Miss Universe pageants join Miss Universe Vietnam 2022’s final night

Queens of Miss Universe 2021 (C), 2018 and 2005 (L)

The beauty pageant themed “Vinawoman – Vietnamese women's stuff” will also see the participation of jury members, including Owner and Director of John Robert Powers Vietnam, Vo Thi Xuan Trang; anthropometry expert Le Diep Linh; Miss Universe 2005 Natalie Glebova; Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray; Vietnamese models of Vu Thu Phuong, Ha Anh and Vo Hoang Yen; director and the first runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2010 Vu Hoang My; Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H’Hen Nie.

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

The final round will take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in HCMC’s District 7 on June 25. The pageant will be broadcast live on VTV3 channels and some other local TV stations.

Besides the top three places of the winner, 1st runner-up, and 2nd runner-up, the organization board will also present minor titles, including Miss Sea, Miss Photogenic, Miss Sport, Miss fashion, Miss Talent, Miss Communications, Miss Talent, Miss Friendly, Miss Ao Dai, Most Favourite Contestant, Most Confident Contestant.



President of the Miss Universe Organization Paula Shugart (R)

President of the Miss Universe Organization Paula Shugart (R) attended Miss Universe 2017.

In addition, the National Costume Competition will be held for the first time at Miss Universe Vietnam beauty contest 2022.



Nguyen Tran Khanh Van from HCMC was announced as the winner of the 2019 Miss Universe Vietnam beauty contest.

EO at the Miss Universe Organization Amy Emmerich.



