Quang Ninh opens Vietnam Circus Festival

A circus performance (Photo: VNA)



This is a national cultural event held annually in Ha Long city, drawing the participation of nearly 100 artists from the Vietnam Circus Federation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture and Sports Tran Tien Dung emphasised that the festival is an activity in response to Quang Ninh's tourism recovery program in 2021 to attract more visitors to the locality.



This event also contributes to popularising and promoting the image of Quang Ninh’s culture and people, as well as Ha Long as a safe, friendly and attractive destination in the context that the province is effectively controlling the Covid-19 pandemic.



The Vietnam Circus Festival will take place until the end of November 21.

