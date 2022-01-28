Quang Ngai General Museum displaying 300 antiques

Exhibits are displayed at the musem

Antiquities, documents, and images related to ancient shipwrecks in the central coast of Vietnam are currently being kept at the Quang Ngai General Museum and collectors in the province to introduce them to visitors as a part of the treasure trove of ancient shipwrecks.

These are the ancient ships of Cu Lao Cham in the Central Province of Quang Nam, the ancient ships of Binh Chau 1, Binh Chau 2 in Quang Ngai, the ancient ships of Binh Dinh in the Central Province of Binh Dinh and the ancient ships of Binh Thuan in the South-Central Province of Binh Thuan.

The ancient ship Cu Lao Cham was discovered near Cu Lao Cham Island in Quang Nam Province’s Hoi An City, the ship lay at a depth of 70-72m below the sea surface, the rest of the boat has a body length of 29.4m, a width of 7.2m including 19 cavities.

Excavation of the ancient ship Cu Lao Cham was conducted in two phases collecting more than 255,000 artifacts such as Chinese copper coins, Vietnamese ceramics belonging to Chu Dau pottery kiln. Designs and firing techniques, decorative patterns show characteristics of Vietnamese pottery in the 15th century.

A dish is excavated in Cu Lao Cham Ancient items are excavated in Cu Lao Cham The ancient ship Binh Chau 2 was discovered and excavated in the waters of Vung Tau in Chau Thuan Bien village in Quang Ngai Province’s Binh Son District, the ship is located at a depth of 3.2m. More than 4,359 artifacts, most of which are ceramics and porcelain such as jars, plates, were produced from Longquan, Xuzhou, Guangdong, and Guangxi kilns (China). The ship is dated back to the Yuan Dynasty in the 13th-14th centuries.

The ancient ship Binh Dinh was discovered by local fishermen in 2007 next to Hon Rua, off Ha Ra estuary in Phu My District in Binh Dinh Province. Artifacts on the Binh Dinh shipwreck are ceramics with various forms including plates, bowls, jars which were verified to be the line of celadon and white-blue enamel around the 13th-14th centuries.

Binh Thuan ancient ship was discovered by local fishermen in the waters off Tuy Phong district, Binh Thuan province, about 20 nautical miles from Phu Quy Island. The vessel is located at a depth of 40m. Artifacts collected from Binh Thuan ancient ship belong to Chuong Chau, Fujian pottery line, with many different types such as white enamel plates, multi-colored boxes, black enamel jars, and gray enamel jars. These artifacts were dated back to the first half of the 15th century.



Some ancient items are displayed in the museum Some ancient items are displayed in the museum The Quang Ngai General Museum is storing 5,004 ancient artifacts, brown and white glazed ceramics from the Ming Dynasty, 15th century belonging to the ancient ship of Binh Thuan.

By Nguyen Trang - Translated by Dan Thuy