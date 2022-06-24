Propaganda posters marking Invalids and Martyrs' Day publicized

After the poster design contest had been launched at the end of March, the organizers received nearly 500 works from over 200 designers across the country.All works focused on wounded soldiers, sick soldiers, martyrs' families and revolutionary contributors who had actively participated in patriotic emulation movements, discovering and introducing outstanding individuals involved in movements of expressing gratitude for people of meritorious services to the country's revolution, giving their assistances for policy families to overcome difficulties and improve the lives.The art professionals selected 16 best posters to offer awards and 75 typical posters to exhibit and serve propaganda works in Nghe An and Binh Phuoc next month.The award ceremony will be taken place in Vinh Phuc Province in July.

By Vinh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong