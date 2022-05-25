Projects promoting Vietnamese fashion, young designers launched

Fashion designer Vo Viet Chung (R) and the Vietnam Design Association (VDAS) sign a cooperation agreement on organizing the Fashion Design Voices program.

The program includes three projects of a reality TV show of future Vietnamese fashion designers, VietSilk International Fashion Week and Heritage Fashion Design Awards. It aims to inspire young people to promote design skills and the trading of Vietnamese fashion products, connect the fashion community, share a passion for fashion and develop the fashion designing market.



Fashion designer Vo Viet Chung hoped that the cooperation will contribute to the building and development of the Vietnamese fashion industry.

The program will support local fashion brands to build their business plans, and catch up with the current trends with high applicability to confidently integrate with the region, said Chairman of the VDAS Ho Tan Duong.

A seminar on trends and a comprehensive view of the fashion business market 2022 is held at the signing ceremony.

Vo Viet Chung is the first Vietnamese designer to win an award from UNESCO for preserving Vietnam’s intangible cultural heritage by reviving and promoting ‘Lanh My A’ (traditional Vietnamese fabric) in 2007. The designer has contributed to restoring and preserving rare traditional Lanh My A fabric material and introduced the unique material to the international fashion world. He is the first Vietnamese designer granted an award of this type.





By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh