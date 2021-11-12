Project of digital folk art presents Hat Boi

The project presenting 15 characters of Hat Boi is carrying out with the support of the International Information and Networking Centre for Intangible Cultural Heritage in the Asia-Pacific Region under the auspices of UNESCO (ICHCAP), HCMC Hat Boi Theater and researcher Vuong Hoai Lam.



It aims to help folk art lovers easy approach Vietnamese traditional art on the sites, www.ichlinks.com and www.culturafish.com in December in Vietnamese and English.

As with other art forms, Hat Boi is the arts integration featuring aesthetic values of characteristics of Vietnamese people. Promotion, preservation and conservation of Hat Boi is a meaningful work, said researcher Vuong Hoai Lam.

The “Hat Boi 101” project includes stories and infographics introducing history, characteristics and ways for enjoying of the art form. There is also discussion and performances with the participation of researchers.

Launched in September, the Culture Fish, a project that evokes the beauty of Vietnamese art in the hearts of young audiences, officially launched a website with two versions in Vietnamese and English. The group has currently eight members who are working in various fields but having a passion for culture

The “Culture Fish” focuses on presenting and promoting cultural values through programs, workshops and exhibitions to create a value of the community and those who who directly carries out every projects.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh