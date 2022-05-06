Private drama theaters facing tough challenges

‘Rose on the Shirt’ – one of the outstanding plays of Hoang Thai Thanh Drama Theater that have attracted a large number of audience

After 12 years of operating, Hoang Thai Thanh Drama Theater is now in a usual profit loss status. Its owners, Meritorious Artist Thanh Hoi and Director Ai Nhu, must sometimes rely on the support of their family to maintain its operation.

From May 2022, the theater follows the seasonal working mode, which means they perform their 10 outstanding plays at Tet holiday and the middle of the year only. The other months are used for developing new scripts, practicing new plays, and training artists.

After 22 years hiring a conference in Phu Nhuan District Cultural Center to pursue her passion, People's Artist Hong Van has to stop the operation of the drama theater. Sharing that her physical health does not allow her to continue the hard work here, helping the theater overcome financial obstacles, she informed that she is planning to invest in large-scale plays with the participation of famous artists. They will tour provinces and cities to perform those plays as a way to promote this art type to the public.

Meritorious Artist Trinh Kim Chi sadly stated that she is now considering ways to maintain the operation of this theater, knowing for sure that there will be profit loss. She also hoped that Phu Nhuan District Cultural Center will support our effort, and that Artist Hong Van continued to help them professionally.

Owner of Idecaf Drama Theater Huynh Anh Tuan once confided to Meritorious Artist Thanh Hoi that he has to use the rent earned from his houses to cover the losses of this theater, which is rather common among private theaters in HCMC.

The Gioi Tre Drama Theater is sharing the same worrying fate when Director Ngoc Hung decided to leave the theater not long ago. Its stage manager An Thi said that even though the stage leasing contract with HCMC University of Theater and Cinema is still valid for two years, difficulties from the pandemic have left the theater in a dangerous situation. She hoped the contract can be extended for another two years.

Obviously, the Covid-19 pandemic has added more fuel into the already fierce fire, and all private theaters in HCMC now have to find immediate feasible solutions; or else, they have to stop operation.

5B Drama Theater of Meritorious Artist My Uyen has established a new stage especially for children. It performs plays every weekend morning, and initially attracts a large number of audience. Hiring young passionate artists, it saves its original stage to pilot plays of diverse tastes and stage styles.

Drama theaters in HCMC has passed the prime time, yet many enthusiastic artists still want to stay with their profession. With their current efforts to maintain the operation of these theaters, they have put a lot of hope in a better future for the drama performing stage.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam