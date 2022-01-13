Preparation for Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2022 nearly finished

A worker is painting a replica of a tiger.

The 2022 Lunar New Year is the year of Tiger that is chosen as sacred animal of Nguyen Hue Flower Street this year. Around 40 workers of a firm of artisan Van Tong in District 12 are hardly working to finish more than 20 tigers and ornamental plants made of various materials of plastic, stone, wood, metal, including the four biggest ones measuring over three meters high, five meters long and weighing 3.5 tons. Artisan Vo Tong, 71 has nearly 20 years of experience in decorating the city’s flower street.



The decorative work has been carried out two months ago despite outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic creating many challenges. Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy who is responsible for painting said that they have worked overtime for nearly two months but they are happy to contribute to the implementation of the much awaited annual flower show of the city.

Deputy General Director of Saigontourist Group, Nguyen Dong Hoa said that the organizer received 13 design submissions for Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2022. The flower show running on a 600-meter long section on Nguyen Hue Street in District 1 reveals its theme of “Homeland spring with the human warmth” aiming at paying gratitude to Vietnamese people across the country, especially healthcare workers and other forces on the front lines of the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The flower street will be divided into three main areas, including “Going to the forest- green nature”, “Spring with sentimental attachment- Vietnam’s Pride” and “Heading to the sea- country’s reunion time”.

The must-see site on Tet holidays is planned to be held from January 29 - February 4, 2022 (the 27th day of the last month – 4th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

The city's flower street on Tet holidays is sponsored by the HCMC Government, Saigontourist Group in partnership with other agencies and businesses in the city.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh