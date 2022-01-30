Phu My Hung Spring Flower Festival 2022 opens

People take a visit to Phu My Hung Spring Flower Festival.

This year’s event themed “Peaceful and Joyful Spring” revives the Tet atmosphere of various regions in the country, including the cultural space and the vast network of waterways of the marsh land of Nha Be County (District 7 now), characteristics of the Central Highlands and cultural space of the Northern region.



The festival includes a flower street presenting flower fields of daisy, sunflower, yellow rice field, exihibition on the country’s sea and island, and Pho Ong do, a street lined with calligraphers' stands.

Visitors take pictures of flower street in Phu My Hung Urban Area.

Visitors have a chance to enjoy the rural culture with images of the daily life of local people in regions. They are required to comply with the health ministry’s 5K message, including filing health declaration forms on the PC-Covid-19 App, taking body temperature measurement and wearing masks to ensure safety in public events.

beside, the district’s flower market will last from January 25-31 (on the 23rd – 29 th day of the last month of the lunar calendar).





By Kim Tho – Translated by Kim Khanh