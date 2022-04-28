Photo exhibitions marks 47th anniversary of National Reunification Day

Photo exhibition celebrating 47 years of the South Liberation and National Reunification Day takes place on Nguyen Hue Street.

Organized by the municipal Organizing Board of Major Holidays, the display themed "Ho Chi Minh City – 47 years accompanying the country” is taking place on Nguyen Hue and Dong Khoi streets in front of the Department of Culture and Sports.

The exhibition introduces 90 photos of the 1975 Great Spring Victory, the heroic struggle of the people and army in the south in three strategic attacks to liberate the Central Highlands, Hue-Da Nang, and Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh City), and uprisings in the Mekong Delta localities, opening a new era of reunification, independence, peace.



The others are held on Dong Khoi Street opposite Chi Lang Park and at the HCMC Labor Culture Palace displaying 70 pictures honoring patriotism and great contribution to the country’s industrialization and modernization of the city’s working class.







By Kim Loan – Translated by Kim Khanh