Photo exhibition marks Mau Than Offensive 1968 held in Can Tho

At the ribbon cutting ceremony of the exhibition

Around 60 pictures, documents and other items honor the service, sacrifices and dedication of soldiers and people in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, the Southern region and the country who served during the Vietnam wars.



The exhibition also showcases 150 classified documents, photos and objects introducing the negotiating and signing procedures of the Paris Peace Accords , an agreement to end the war and restore peace in Vietnam, the implementation of the accords, the release of war prisoners, the fight to protect it for peace and reunification. Under the agreement, the US recognized Vietnam’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and withdrew all US and its allied troops from southern Vietnam.

The display will run until April 10, 2023.

Objects related to the historical events are displayed in the exhibition. Photos and objects introducing the negotiating and signing procedures of the Paris Peace Accords The exhibition aims to raise youth awareness on the national patriotic tradition and glororious history.



By Tuan Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh