Photo exhibition marks 11th HCMC Women's Congress

The display is divided into topics, including “HCMC’s Women- Development and Integration” introducing women’s contribution in various sectors of economy, society, education and training, culture and arts, security and politics, foreign affairs, environmental protection and building happy family; and “HCMC’s Women- Solidarity to Rise Up” presenting community activities supporting disadvantaged women and children and fighting against Covid-19 pandemic.



The exhibition will run until December 21.

Besides, another photo show celebrating the 11th HCMC Women's Congress will open at the City Hall at the No.111 on Ba Huyen Thanh Quan Street in District 3 on December 20.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and delegates offer flowers to President Ho Chi Minh at his statue at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall. Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (C) and city's leaders attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the exhibition. Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (C) and city's leaders see photos at the display.



By Hong Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh