Photo book captures HCMC people’s resilient spirit in Covid-19 fight

Photographer Nguyen A has released a photo book honoring the resilient spirit of people in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic in HCMC.
Photo book captures HCMC people’s resilient spirit in Covid-19 fight ảnh 1 Two photo books by Nguyen A
The pictures were taken in June when the city hit the peak in the Covid-19 pandemic capturing citizens in activities of mass testing, blood donation, journeys of migrants who leave HCMC for their hometowns, Covid-19 memorial ceremony and the city’s recovery in the new normal state.
On this occasion, the photographer also presented another photo book titled “We are Vietnam” praising 125 women who have outstanding contributions to various fields of national defense, education, health, arts and more.
Nguyen A previously introduced a book featuring images of the frontline forces in field hospitals and quarantine facilities across the city in the Covid-19 combat.

