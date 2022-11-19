Parade of old motorcycles, bicycles celebrates Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day

A parade of old motorcycles and bicycles is held to celebrate the 17th Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23, 2005-2022).

The parade passed over historical and cultural relic sites, such as the Saigon Central Post Office, Reunification Palace, Municipal Opera House, HCMC History Museum with the participation of members of the clubs of ancient motorcycles and bicycles in the city.



On the same day, a talk on the architecture of the old high schools with a long-standing tradition in HCMC, including Le Hong Phong, Tran Dai Nghia, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai and Marie Curie with the participation of architect Khuong Van Muoi took place at the city’s book street.

In addition, a seminar themed “Saigon 300-year history” will be held at the HCMC History Museum.

The Department of Culture and Sports of HCMC and the HCMC Cultural Heritage Association have organized a series of activities to mark the 17th Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day, such as a special art performance featuring traditional martial arts, Ao Dai performance, and shows of folk singing genres of Quan Ho, Cheo (traditional opera), Vi Giam and Don Ca Tai Tu (southern amateur music); seminars themed “Saigon- HCMC in Memory”, “Saigon urban ancient architectures – old schools”, “Saigon 300 year history”; photo exhibitions and traditional art performances; a talk on Bach Dang pier and the city’s unique floating flower market.





By Thien Thanh – Translated by Kim Khanh