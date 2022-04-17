Over 2,000 students, lecturers spread love of Ao Dai at special program

Ms. Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, performs ao dai with lecturers from UEF



This program took place on the afternoon of April 15, a part of the eighth Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival in 2022 organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, the city Women's Union and other departments, agencies and organizations.



Activities are organized in both face-to-face and online forms at tourist destinations, residential areas, schools so that city dwellers can take part in.

In particular, the program is not held only in Vietnam but overseas Ao Dai ambassadors also organize a variety of activities with different forms to spread the beauty of Vietnamese Ao Dai as well as Vietnamese cultural values to the world.

In addition to the special music and dance performances, lecturers and students of the University of Economics and Finance of Ho Chi Minh City also enjoyed the introduction of the Ao Dai collection namely ‘I love the Vietnamese Ao Dai’, ‘The Smart City’ by designer Viet Hung, five-flapped Ao Dai by designers of Nam Tuyen Ao Dai brand and by designer Strisa Vo.

On this occasion, the presence of Ao Dai ambassadors including Meritorious Artist Trinh Kim Chi, MC Quynh Hoa, and singer Nguyen Phi Hung inspired people to wear the Vietnamese Ao Dai.

More interestingly, amateur models from the University of Economics and Finance in Ho Chi Minh City confidently walk in the catwalk to express their love for the Ao Dai in the exchange program.

By Gia Han – Translated by Anh Quan