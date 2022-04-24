Outdoor concerts welcoming SEA Games 31 to be held in major cities



The event co-organizing by the National Sport Training Center in HCMC and Hahalolo Travel Social Network Joint Stock Company aims to welcome and promote the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) slated to be kicked off at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on May 12.

The concert will be also held in the ancient capital of Hue in Thua Thien-Hue Province and Hanoi on May 17 with the participation of popular singers namely Thuy Tien, Trung Quan Idol, Ali Hoang Duong, Thieu Bao Tram, Ricky Star and others.

The performance will be broadcast live on Hahalolo’s Facebook fanpage at https://www.facebook.com/HahaloloTV.

The SEA Games 31, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, will take place in Hanoi and neighboring localities from May 12 to 23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and expects to attract around 10,000 participants.

By Tieu Tan, Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh