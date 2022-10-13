Online photo exhibition raises funds for building charity houses

An artwork by painter Hung Ro

The event under the topic of the Thu Bon River displays nearly 100 paintings using a variety of materials in different art forms. The Thu Bon River in Hoi An City plays an important role in the agricultural production and cultural life of the people in Quang Nam Province.



The organizer, painter Ngo Tran Vu said that it is the second time the exhibition has been held in 2022. 50 percent of the proceeds from the sale of the paintings will be donated to building ten charity houses with a total value of VND500 million.

The display is open on the Facebook pages, including “All about art and artists” and “Vietnam art space” groups and the Facebook page of painter Ngo Tran Vu. It will run until November 4.

A painting by Tran Thao Hien

By Thien Thanh – Translated by Kim Khanh