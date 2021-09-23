Online library of comic books for primary school children launched

The website of the online library of comic books, Literacy Cloud

The library has currently more than 2,000 books in 30 languages, including 507 English books and 80 Vietnamese prints, and a video store at the site https://literacycloud.org/.



The new service run by the Ministry of Education and Training and the RtR Vietnam aims to contribute to the skills and development of children's language around the world in general and Vietnam in particular.

Reader can create a user account at the website to watch video clips and download books that have been chosen for children of different ages by educational experts.

The Room to Read (RtR), a non-profit organization that was launched in Vietnam in 2001 has established 1,988 libraries. The RtR seeks to transform the lives of millions of children in low-income communities by focusing on literacy and gender equality in education. Working in collaboration with local communities, partner organizations and governments, the organization develops literacy skills and a habit of reading among primary school children, and support girls to complete secondary school with the relevant life skills to succeed in school and beyond.







By Ho Son – Translated by Kim Khanh