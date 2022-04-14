Ninh Thuan receives UNESCO certificate for Nui Chua National Park

The People’s Committee of Ninh Thuan Province receives UNESCO's certificate recognizing Nui Chua National Park as the Biosphere Reserves on April 14.

On this occasion, the province’s Vinh Hy Bay also received the title of National Relic Site from the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

Nui Chua National Park was recognized by UNESCO at the 33rd session of its International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere Program (MAB-ICC) in Nigeria from September 13-17 2021.

Nui Chua National Park

It is an international recognition of the diversity and development of natural and biological values and cultural values of the communities as well as the efforts of local people in conserving sustainable biodiversity.

Situated at a height of 1,000 meters above sea level, Nui Chua National Park covers an area of more than 106,600 hectares. The site of the natural landscape is a complex of forest, sea, and semi-desert and the unique model of tropical dry forests of Vietnam and Southeast Asia, owning a rich and diverse ecosystem with various kinds of rare and endemic animals and plants on land and in the sea.

Nui Chua is a complex of forest, sea, and semi-desert and the unique model of tropical dry forests of Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

It is home to over 1,511 plant species, including 54 species listed in Vietnam's Red Data Book and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List; 765 animal species, including 46 species listed in Vietnam's Red Data Book and IUCN Red List. With 40 kilometers of coastline, Nui Chua National Park has rich marine flora and fauna, with a large coral population of more than 350 species

Adjacent to Nui Chua National Park is Vinh Hy Bay located in Ninh Hai District’ Vinh Hai Commune. It is one of the eight most beautiful bays in Vietnam and was recognized as a National Relic Site by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism on January 7, 2020.

Nui Chua is home of 765 animal species, including 46 species listed in Vietnam's Red Data Book and IUCN Red List. Vinh Hy Bay Vinh Hy is one of the eight most beautiful bays in Vietnam. (Photo: KK) Vinh Hy Bay is surrounded by limestone mountain ranges on the sea. (Photo: KK) Vinh Hy Bay (Photo: KK) Vinh Hy Bay (Photo: KK)



By Nguyen Tien – Translated by Kim Khanh