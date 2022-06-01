Nine-year-old girl wins De Men Arts Awards for Children 2022

Nguyen Vu An Bang, 9, a 4th grader of the Quynh Loi Primary School in Hanoi is honored with the 3th De Men (Cricket) Arts Awards for Children 2022.

The organizing board also presented four Cricket Desire awards to two novels of Biet Doi Tham Tu (Detective Team) and Emma Tham Hoa (Disaster Emma) by Quyen Gavoye from France; a Vietnamese English bilingual book titled The Lost Sandal by writer Geralda of Belgium and painter Sofia Holt of Sweden, translated by Kim Ngoc; Du Dua Tren Ngon Cay Bang (Swing on Indian Almond's Branch) by Nguyen Hoang Dieu Thuy; and Co Ban la Co Ban (Basic is Basic) by Pham Huy Thong.



Vice President of the Vietnam Writers Association and chairman of the award’s jury panel, poet Tran Dang Khoa said that Children at present are talented in various fields of music, science and others, but literature. The De Men (Cricket) Arts Awards discovered talented kids who are expected to build contemporary literature in the future.

Proceeds from the auction at the awarding ceremony is donated to the Huoi Khoang School in Song Ma District's Nam Man Commune in the northern mountainous province of Son La .

In this year’s contest, the organization board, The Thao & Van Hoa (Sport & Culture) Newspaper, received more than 89 entries.

Launched in 2020, De Men Arts Awards for Children aims at promoting and honoring works dedicated to children. The entries can be in one of several forms like literature, cinema, music, arts, theatre, photography, comic, traditional games, or electronic games. The awards will include one grand prize named 'Cricket Knight' and others, 'Cricket Desire'.

De Men (Cricket) is named after the main character in the famous Vietnamese children's story, De Men Phieu Luu Ky (Diary of a Cricket) by To Hoai. This is one of the most popular stories of Vietnamese children for many generations.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh