Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2022 pays gratitude to people, frontline forces

Design of Nguyen Hue Flower Street 2022

The flower street will be divided into three main areas, including “Going to the forest- green nature”, “Spring with sentimental attachment- Vietnam’s Pride” and “Heading to the sea- country’s reunion time”.



The 2022 Lunar New Year is the year of Tiger that is chosen as sacred animal of Nguyen Hue Flower Street in this year. A couple of tigers measured three meters long and seven meters high of each will be placed in front of the entry gate while a tiger measured 10 meters long and 4.6 meters high will appear in the exit gate. A large number of flower pots will be placed along the street.

The organization board has built four pandemic response plans in accordance with the city’s four Covid-19 alert levels and prevention and control measures of the disease.

The much awaited annual flower show is planned to be held from January 29 - February 4, 2022 (the 27th day of the last month – 4th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

The must-see site on Tet holidays is one of the events receiving the highest expectations of people during Tet holidays. The event is aimed to highlight Vietnamese Tet culture and has been held for 18 consecutive years, attracting more than one million visitors each year.

