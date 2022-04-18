Nguyen Dynasty’s antiquities donated to Thua Thien-Hue

A mandarin hat



The mandarin hat costs nearly VND16 billion (US$697,000) while the dress values more than VND4 billion (US$174,000), not including tax and fees. According to antiquities collectors, they were dated around the end of the 19th century or early 20th century related to the royal life of the Nguyen Dynasty , presenting great historical and cultural values.

The ancient items were donated by the Sunshine Group Joint Stock Company which bought these antiquities at an auction last October.

The artifacts are being displayed for the public at the Hue Royal Antiquities Museum from now until May 17.

A dress of the Nguyen Dynasty

By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh