Ngoc Chau crowned Miss Universe Vietnam 2022

Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 Nguyen Thi Ngoc Chau (C), first and second runners-up Le Thao Nhi (L) and Huynh Pham Thuy Tien (R)

Ngoc Chau was also honored with titles of Best Body and Environment Ambassador at the beauty contest.



Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 is 1.74 meters tall with measurements of 84-58-94. She was the winner of Vietnam's Next Top Model 2016 and Miss Supranational Vietnam 2018, finished in the Top 10 of Miss Supranational 2019, and won the Miss Asian Supranational 2019 title in the pageant.





Nguyen Thi Ngoc Chau wins Miss Universe Vietnam 2022.

The first and second runners-up went to Le Thao Nhi of HCMC and Huynh Pham Thuy Tien of the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap respectively.





The organization board also presented other minor titles , including Miss Sport to Nguyen Thi Oanh, Miss Friendly to Hoang Nhu My, Miss Confidence to Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Miss Photogenic to Vu Thuy Quynh, Miss Ao Dai to Dang Hoang Tam Nhu, Miss Talent to Bui Thi Thanh Thuy, Miss Fashion to Nguyen Thi Huong Ly, Miss Popular Vote to Pham Hoang Thu Uyen, Miss Communications to Bui Thi Linh Chi and Miss Sea to Ngo Bao Ngoc.

First runner-up Le Thao Nhi Second runner-up Huynh Pham Thuy Tien

The beauty pageant themed “Vinawoman – Vietnamese women's stuff” saw the participation of jury members, including Owner and Director of John Robert Powers Vietnam, Vo Thi Xuan Trang; anthropometry expert Le Diep Linh; Miss Universe 2005 Natalie Glebova; Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray;

The beauty pageant themed “Vinawoman – Vietnamese women's stuff” saw the participation of jury members, including Owner and Director of John Robert Powers Vietnam, Vo Thi Xuan Trang; anthropometry expert Le Diep Linh; Miss Universe 2005 Natalie Glebova; Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray; Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu ; Vietnamese models of Vu Thu Phuong, Ha Anh and Vo Hoang Yen; director and the first runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2010 Vu Hoang My; Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H’Hen Nie.

Top 16 of Miss Universe Vietnam 2022

Miss Universe Vietnam beauty contest 2022 was returned in February after a temporary halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The jury of the contest selected 70 outstanding contestants for the reality TV competition series and narrowed down to 41 candidates in the semi-final rounds. The final round took place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in HCMC’s District 7 on June 25 and was broadcast live on VTV3 channels and some other local TV stations.





By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh