Nghinh Ong Festival calls on people to preserve, protect southern tourist zones

At the opening ceremony of Nghinh Ong Festival in Kien Hai District

The local authorities and people of Kien Hai District expected the festival would be an opportunity to call on businesses and visitors to join hands with the locality to build, protect and preserve the district and turn it into a “Ha Long bay in the southern region”.



Kien Hai District has recently made development breakthroughs, especially since the People’s Committee of Kien Giang Province recognized the Nam Du Archipelago and Lai Son Island in Kien Hai District and Hai Tac Archipelago in Ha Tien Town as local tourist zones, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of Kien Hai District Nguyen Quoc Tuan said.

The annual Nghinh Ong (Whale Worshiping) Festival is celebrated in other coastal provinces around the country with festivities including various rituals to worship the Whale or Ca Ong, and prayers for good seas, happiness and prosperity.

By Quoc Binh - Translated by Kim Khanh