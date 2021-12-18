New book on President Ho Chi Minh’s national salvation journey introduced

The new book on President Ho Chi Minh’s national salvation journey (Source: VNA)

The nearly 1,000-page book was compiled and published under the collaboration of the Ho Chi Minh Museum, the Truth National Political Publishing House, the Management Board of the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports.

With four main parts, it comprises 110 speeches that were presented by experts and scholars from Hanoi, HCMC and many other cities and provinces at a symposium on the journey of the late President, known in those days as Nguyen Tat Thanh.

Dr. Vu Manh Ha, Director of the Ho Chi Minh Museum, said the book fully demonstrates the journey and its meaning to the cause of national liberation, construction and protection.

The speeches have provided more valuable information sources to deepen key issued revolving around the President’s quest for national salvation, he added.

On June 5, 1911, Nguyen Tat Thanh, using the name of Van Ba, boarded vessel Latouche-Tréville in Vietnam and headed overseas to seek ways to save the country.

During his 30-year journey, Nguyen Tat Thanh, who later became President Ho Chi Minh, found a path to national liberation, turning Vietnam into an independent, free, and unified country moving towards socialism.

Vietnamplus