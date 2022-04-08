Nearly 100 traditional cakes presented at annual cake festival

The 9th Southern Folk Cake Festival opens in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 7.

The event attracts nearly 173 bakers of 31 units and organizations of provinces and cities, including HCMC, An Giang, Kien Giang, Hau Giang, Soc Trang, Lang Son, Phu Tho, Thai Nguyen, Bac Ninh, Thanh Hoa and more.



The festival is a chance for gastronomers to enjoy a wide range of cakes, performances of traditional cake making and culinary art of localities nationwide. It is also a playing field for pastry chefs to exchange and share their experience in making cakes, said Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Can Tho City Truong Cong Quoc Viet.

The cake show offers an opportunity for associations of pastry chefs to introduce their products to local and foreign businesses and expand the new markets as well as build a national brand for Southern folk cakes.

The annual event aims to preserve and highlight traditional cuisines and cultural activities, promote tourism and cultural potentials of the Vietnam’s South.

The 9th Southern Folk Cake Festival 2022 will run until April 11.

At the ribbon cutting ceremony The festival's organization board presents souvenir flags to participants. A performance of Quan Ho singing , the folk love duets of the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang Banh Cap (Cap cake), a folk cake of Bac Ninh Province A Southern traditional cake A Southern traditional cake Phu The cakes of Bac Ninh Province

By Tin Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh