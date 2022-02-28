National Film Festival on Traffic Safety honours 22 outstanding works

Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Xuan Sang and Major General Ha Tuan Quan, Deputy Director of the General Department of Technology under the Ministry of National Defence, present awards to a presentative of first prize winners. (Photo: atgt.vn)

The organising board presented two first, four second, six third prizes as well as ten consolidation prizes to outstanding works chosen from 210 entries.

The first prize went to “Nhanh hay cham” (Quickly or slowly” reportage video by journalists from Dong Thap Radio and Television Station and “Nga ba duong” (T-junction) by some authors from Cam Le District's Youth Union (Da Nang City).

Five most favourite works voted by the audiences were also presented at the ceremony.

Addressing the event, Khuat Viet Hung, Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Traffic Safety Committee (NTSC), said promoting the dissemination on traffic safety and building a traffic culture are the key solutions that should be carried out regularly and persistently by every organisation and individual.

Despite facing challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 National Film Festival on Traffic Safety attracted the participation of professional authors as well as people with high quality works, he said.

The entries reflected pressing and emerging issues related to the traffic sector given the fact that the country has to ensure traffic order and safety while combatting the pandemic at the same time, he said, adding that many problems raised by the authors can serve as a basis for adjusting the regulations by state management agencies to improve the traffic safety work.

On this occasion, the NTSC also officially launched the 2023 National Film Festival on Traffic Safety.

The biennial film festival was launched in 1996, attracting many individuals and organisations nationwide. It aims to promote government policies on traffic order and safety and improve people’s knowledge of road traffic laws.

Vietnamplus