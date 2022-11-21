National Cai Luong Festival 2022 concludes

The organization board offers flowers to the arts council of the contest.

The organization board presented more than 100 golden, silver, and bronze medals to art troupes and artists, including five gold medals that belonged to Cai Luong plays of the Thanh Hoa Province’s Traditional Arts Theater, Hanoi’s Cai Luong Theater, Hoang Song Viet Performance Organization Company, Dong Nai Province’s Traditional Arts Theater and Vietnam Cai Luong Theater.



The “Excellent Cai Luong Play” awards went to Long An Province’s Cai Luong Art Troupe and Hai Phong City’s Cai Luong Troupe.

An art perfromance at the ceremony

There were also 40 gold medals, 53 silver medals, and 31 bronze medals, which were offered to artists. In addition, Nguyen Dang Chuong and People’s Artist Hoang Quynh Mai received the “Best Scriptwriter” and “Best Director” titles respectively. The “Best rts Council Composer”, “Best Stage Designer” and “Best Choreographer” prizes went to musician Dang Son Thuy, People’s Artist-painter Dat Tang, and Le Phuong.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong highly appreciated the quality and content of the participating Cai Luong plays featuring various subjects, including history, construction and protection of the country, examples of morals, custom and habits, Vietnamese cultural identities, patriotism, and current social issues.

Art troupes and artists receive certificates of merit.

He asked arts agencies to focus on improving performance skills for artists to ensure the tradition of Cai Luong art and special policies to attract young talents.

The National Cai Luong (reformed opera) Festival 2022 was held in the Mekong Delta province of Long An on November 5-20 by the Department of Performing Arts under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in coordination with the Vietnam Stage Artists Association, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Long An Province. The festival attracted 22 professional cai luong troupes with 27 cai luong plays featuring 1,000 artists nationwide.

By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh