Muslims celebrate Maulid Festival in HCMC

Ly Du So, head of the Ho Chi Minh City Muslim Community Representative Board, speaks at the function. (Photo: VNA)

The event was attended by representatives of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, the Consulate Generals of Malaysia and Indonesia in the city, and religious organizations such as Buddhism, Catholicism, Protestantism, and Cao Daism, as well as a large number of people in the Muslim community in the city.

Addressing the function, Ly Du So, head of the HCMC Muslim Community Representative Board, emphasized that this year’s Maulid Festival is taking place at a time when the country has weathered the Covid-19 pandemic and is striving to complete major development targets for the year.

The Muslim community in HCMC has always responded to movements launched by the Vietnam Fatherland Front, he said.

Nguyen Van Luong, deputy head of the municipal Department of Religious Affairs, praised local Muslims’ contributions to the city’s development, and expressed his belief that the community will continue to practice their faith in accordance with the law, refute hostile forces’ distorting claims, and make further contributions to local development.

Vietnamplus