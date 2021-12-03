Musicians, singers make comeback after pandemic

The Cover show

Hoang Dung has just released the first song of the project themed “Live Session 25 square meters” that has been presented on his YouTube channel at 8 p.m. on every Sunday. The composition is one of the 25 songs written by the singer for the project.



In the beginning of December, EMCEE L, a member of the Da LAB band released a romantic new pop song titled Chuyen Doi Ta (Our story). The music video captures EMCEE L performing the song with the participation of People’s Artists Lan Huong and Trung Anh. The song written by the singer is inspired by the American romantic drama film, The Notebook.

Meanwhile Hakoota Dung Ha comes back to the music with a project called Sai Gon Chieu Nay Co mua Bay (Saigon Evening Rainfall) in collaboration with Hoang Luan and plans to release an extended play (EP) record containing his compositions.

Underground singer Vu left his fans with sobbing as he sang his latest guitar acoustic love song, “Buoc qua nhau” (We passed each other).

On the other hand, rapper De Choat who was the winner of the first season of Rap Viet competition in 2020, musician Hua Kim Tuyen, singers Min, Trung Quan, Bich Phuong and Ngo Kien Huy also respectively released their new musical works.

Besides music projects, a series of music shows will be broadcast, such as The Cover show, The Show Vietnam.

The 14-volume Cover show honoring popular songs wih the participation of 32 musicians and singers, namely Bao Chan, Thau Thinh, Minh Nhien, Hoai An, Phuong Uyen, Nguyen Minh Cuong, Le Minh-MTV, Ho Trung Dung, Ung Hoang Phuc, Pham Quynh Anh and more has been aired on VTV3 channel every Wednesday, starting on November 17.

The Show Vietnam crediting compositions and artists will be screened for the first time on December 4 with the participation of musician Pham Manh Quynh. The program will see the appearance of guests who are pop stars and singers, including Lam Truong, Phuong Thanh, Ha Le, Uyen Linh, Van Mai Huong, Nguyen Ha, Hoang Dung, Tang Phuc, Truong Thao Nhi in the next shows. The program will take place twice a month.





By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh