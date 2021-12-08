Musician Phu Quang passes away

Musician Phu Quang

Phu Quang is one of the veteran musicians in the country. The composer is well-known for more than 600 love songs and musical works about Hanoi. His notable songs showing a great love for the capital, such as “Em oi Ha Noi pho” (My Dear, Hanoi Streets), “Dau Phai Boi Mua Thu” (It Is Not Because of Autumn), “Noi Nho Mua Dong” (Nostalgia for Winter), “Hanoi Ngay Tro Ve” (Hanoi on the Day of My Return), “Im Lang Dem Ha Noi” (Hanoi’s Quiet Night), “Khuc Mua Thu” (Song of Autumn) and among.



He aslo wrote hundreds of pieces including opera, ballet, music theater, choral works.

Musician Phu Quang was honored with the Grand Prize at the 13th Bui Xuan Phai Award-Love for Hanoi 2020 and granted the title, “Excellent Citizens of the Capital” for making extraordinary contributions in 2014.

The musician worked at the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet (VNOB) in 1967-1978. He studied and earned a conducting degree in the Hanoi Music Conservatory in 1987 and worked in the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO). He moved to HCMC and worked in the HCMC Department of Culture and Information and HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) respectively from 1996.





By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh