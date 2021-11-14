Museums looking for new ways of working, attracting public

Visitors visit the HCMC Museum. (Photo: SGGP)

Most of museums of HCMC are located in buildings over 100 years old, especially French-style beautiful architectures. Besides enjoying exhibits, visitors have been attracted by these ancient architectural heritages.



Despite great effort from the State, preservation is still a challenging task. The old architectural buildings have been degraded over time, such as HCMC Museum, Museum of HCMC History, HCMC Fine Arts Museum, HCMC Geological Museum.

Some private and public museums have also seen a small number of visitors and few exhibitions on national holidays or the lunar New Year.

Director of the Ao Dai Museum Huynh Ngoc Van said that the people’s demand to visit museum is not high. The media industry has not interested in promoting museums’ activities, excluding exhibitions and special events. Not many people know about the International Museum Day on May 18th that allows the world to understand the deep impact museums. In order to draw more visitors, museums should offer attractive programs.

Visitors visit the HCMC History Museum. (Photo: SGGP)

The HCMC Museum of History has carried out a pilot program of the application of 3D technology in museums to bring spectators closer to the exhibits in June. However, the current difficulties of museums do not come from technology challenges but expenditures for operation, maintenance services, human resource and attached equipment, said the museum’s director Hoang Anh Tuan.

Museums need to build appropriate and attractive policies, virtual museum to increase interaction with viewers amid the pandemic situation.

In the beginning of November, the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology organized the online international conference titled “Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - innovative transformations” to seek the new travel trend during the pandemic with the participation of experts. The event also offered a virtual tour to visit the museum to more than 100 students of the University of Foreign Affairs.





