Multiple activities to celebrate Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties

Illustrative image



The RoK Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said on its website that in the country, opportunities to experience Vietnamese culture, including the Vietnamese language and traditional clothing, will be provided during the Asia Culture Week in October and the Asia Traditional Orchestra.

A new Vietnamese song will also be released online on the occasion of the establishment of diplomatic ties (December). The ministry also plans to hold consecutive events in Vietnam to share and promote exchanges between the cultures of the two nations, including the RoK-Vietnam Visiting Book Fair (late September), K-Expo (October), the Korean Cultural Festival (October), the opening of the Korean Hall and Interactive Experience Centre at the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology (November), and the Korea Culture and Tourism Exhibition (December).Minister Park Bo-gyoon will unveil a range of diverse cultural exchange events in both the RoK and Vietnam to marke the 30th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties.In December 2021, the two Ministers of Culture, Sports and Tourism signed the 2022 RoK-Vietnam Cultural Exchange Programme as part of the celebration, and promised more vibrant cultural exchanges and promotion for cooperation, including the holding of a flagship anniversary event in the other nation.

Vietnamplus