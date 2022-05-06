M-TP Entertainment pays VND70 million fine, profits from Son Tung M-TP's new MV

Singer Son Tung M-TP

On May 5, inspectors of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and related agencies worked with M-TP Entertainment Company to consider and handle the company's posting of the MV ‘There's no one at all’ on Youtube as the MV has images, movements, means of expression, and forms of performance that have negative impacts on morality, public health and psychosocial well-being.

In the clip, the singer plays a vagabond who attacks other people and causes trouble to assert his existence in a world he despises. The character jumps off a building in the last scene of the video.

The company was identified to commit violations including circulating the video recording 'There's no one at all' on the Youtube social networking site with images, movements, means of expression, and forms of performance that have negative impacts on morality, public health, and psychosocial well-being. The video release and circulation violate the Government's Clause 3, Article 13 of Decree No. 38/2002/ND dated on March 29, 2021, in the field of culture and advertising.

Accordingly, the Chief Inspector of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism issued a decision to impose a fine of VND70 million on the company. At the same time, inspectors asked the company to destroy the video recording as well as return the profit from the MV and remove the video recording of ‘There's no one at all’ in electronic form on the network and digital environment.

During the meeting with the Inspector of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on the afternoon of May 5, singer Son Tung M-TP did not appear but only two representatives of the company.

Prior, on April 29, speaking at the press conference related to the new MV of Son Tung M-TP, Le Quang Tu Do, Deputy Director of the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Information and Communications said the Department will cooperate with the Department Performing Arts under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to take down the clip in Vietnam.

By Mai An - Translated by Uyen Phuong