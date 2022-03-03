Movie of American filmmaker living in Vietnam honored at Santa Fe Film Fest

A scene in the film "The Briliiant Night"

The film is a story telling about a funeral in a family whose members go through a night with many emotional and even shocking events.



Aaron Toronto is an American filmmaker who has lived in Vietnam for around 20 years now. He participated in many successful films in various roles such as producer (in the movies of “Em chưa 18” (Jailbait), “Truy Sat” (Chasing); screenwriter ( “Tam Cam, The Untold Story”); deputy director (“De Mai Tinh” (Fool for Love); and editor (Teo Em). He was married to actress Nha Uyen.

One of the oldest film festivals in the world, the Santa Fe Film Festival, streams a new wave of independent films, has now continued for 20 consecutive years, and was held on February 3-13 with the participation of 168 films from 36 countries and territories.



The special setting of the festival in the unique and historic City of Santa Fe allows ﬁlmmakers, journalists, industry leaders and audiences from around the world to gather together in celebration of the ﬁlm. The festival’s annual program includes curated selections of over 40 ﬁlm programs including narrative and documentary features, shorts of all types, tributes to world-renowned ﬁlm artists and industry professionals as well as a spotlight on local, New Mexican ﬁlmmakers and crew.





By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh