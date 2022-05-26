Movie making competitions, courses help develop young filmmaker’s creativity

Young director Ho Thanh Thao at the film shoot location of her movie Diem Bao (The sign) that is one of the five selected pictures at the CJ Short Film Project.

The CJ Short Film Project organized by CJ Cultural Foundation and CGV Vietnam has been concluded with the five best movies that will be selected for international film festivals in the coming time.



21 projects have been chosen for the Presentation Round at the Green Screen Film Festival which is organized by the Vietnam Film Development Association (VFDA). Participants told stories reflecting environmental issues in the form of a fictional or documentary film.

"My Vietnam" short film competition unveiled its nine winners that were selected from 200 submissions. Each project featured the landscapes, customs, habits, and cultural traditions of Vietnamese people.

Training providing required skills to the employee of the movie industry has received special attention from film producers. Besides film production degree classes at universities and colleges, many filmmaking courses have been organized to equip participants with the contextual and technical skills needed for careers in entertainment.

Several short film production courses providing knowledge and filmmaking skills to beginners have been organized, such as a class of directors and producers of Charlie Nguyen and Aaron Toronto; a training program for Vietnamese filmmakers at Xine House-a movie space found by director Phan Gia Nhat Linh; and training program by director Vo Thanh Hoa.

In addition, the Center for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents (TPD) under the Vietnam Cinema Association offered many filmmaking courses.

The courses aim to provide basic knowledge to help young filmmakers develop short film projects, find a suitable production route and self-orient a filmmaking career.

By Van Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh