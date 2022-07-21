Miss World Vietnam final 2022 to take place in Quy Nhon City

On this occasion, 38 beauties participating in Miss World Vietnam 2022 appeared and had a colorful performance.
The organizers informed many attractive programs in the final of pageant taking place at MerryLand Quy Nhon in Quy Nhon City from now until August 12 such as street carnival, music festival, Vietnam Beauty Fashion Fest, Head to Head Challenge & Queen Talk, the final round and so on with the participation of famous singers and artists.
At the press conference, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Dinh Nguyen Tu Cong Hoang informed and introduced some strengths and typical features of the culture, society, economy and tourism potentialities of Quy Nhon City and the Central province of Binh Dinh. Thereby, he desired that the effect of the beauty contest would contribute to advertising tourism images of the locality to domestic and international friends.
From the preliminary round up to now, Miss World Vietnam 2022 has taken place in many provinces and cities such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Thai Nguyen and Ninh Thuan. Binh Dinh Province will be the final destination to find the owner of the crown.
Some images at the press conference of Miss World Vietnam 2022.